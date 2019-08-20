FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Sister of missing Meriden mother of two, speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN — Meriden Police are still asking for the public’s help in finding 31-year-old Perrie Mason.

Mason’s sister Vao Horlback is currently in town from Georgia to help find her sister and said Mason would never just leave her two young boys.

“At a loss. My sister and I talk everyday, three times a day, we are very close,” Vao Horlback said.

Horlback said she last spoke to her sister Friday and noticed Mason was not returning her texts and her phone was going straight to voicemail all day Saturday. She said after speaking with with Mason’s young sons and Mason’s boyfriend, they confirmed they had not seen her either.

“I looked into her phone records and the last call she made was to 911. She called 911 twice and both calls lasted for less than one minute,” Horlback said.

Horlback said that when she decided to file a missing person’s case with Meriden police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police’s Major Crimes Division, Detective Femia at 203-630-6219.