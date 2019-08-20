× Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor town officials reminded residents to take precautions against mosquitos after some tested positive for West Nile.

It was unclear where the mosquitos were captured.

West Nile is often asymptomatic and can sometimes show no signs of illness or disease. Some people may experience flu-like symptoms like high fever, headache, backache, fatigue, and nausea.

Most people recover from West Nile within two weeks.

Last week, mosquitos were tested positive for West Nile at Keney Park in Hartford.

Here are ways you can help mitigate the risk of mosquito bites:

Minimize time spent outdoors around dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to label instructions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

More information can be found here.