Local reaction as House Democrats call for the President Trump’s impeachment

HARTFORD — Calls from Democratic lawmakers to impeach the president have mounted as President Donald Trump is calling for a call transcript between him and Ukraine President Zelesky to be released to Congress tomorrow.

Today, Vice President Joe Biden spoke out about allegations that President Trump sought out the President Zelesky to help him politically.

“I can take political attacks. They’ll come and go but they’ll soon be forgotten,” says Vice President Biden. “But, if we allow a president to get away with shredding the United States Constitution; that will last forever.”

Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon responding to allegations that President Trump enlisted help from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zerensky to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, for corruption.

He took no questions but demanded that the trump administration release the full complaint.

“If the President does not comply with such requests from Congress, he continues to obstruct Congress and flout the law,” he says.

Less than two weeks ago Intelligence Committee Chairman, Representative Adam B. Schiff, revealed the existence of a secretive whistle-blower complaint that he said the Trump Administration has refused to share with Congress.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes released the following statement:

“Since being sworn into Congress, I have heard a daily debate about the impeachment of the president from my colleagues, my constituents, and the media. Throughout these weeks and months, I have been consistent in stating that the process must play out. While many of the president’s actions have drawn the ire of Congress, I was not quick to support impeachment and felt we only had one opportunity to make the right decision for our country. I believe the issue of impeachment is a gravely serious matter not to be taken lightly. In order to move forward, Congress must have the strongest evidence and collect all the facts in a non-partisan manner. It has become clear to me that this administration does not share this view, as evidenced by their repeated attempts to impede any investigation by blocking the collection of facts. The thwarting of congressional authority at every turn is unconscionable and is in clear violation of the Constitution. When I was sworn into Congress, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. My deep respect for the Constitution and for the office of the president makes this decision that much more difficult. Related Story

Trump says he has directed release of ‘unredacted’ transcript of call with Ukrainian leader in which he discussed Biden Despite what the whistleblower complaint may or may not reveal, the president’s obstruction of Congress in carrying out our constitutional oversight duty is concerning. Congress should not have to demand the release of documents. Our government relies on a system of checks and balances – including congressional oversight of the executive branch. I believe we should give the American people all the facts and let them decide. I take no pleasure in these series of events and I know that history will judge us all by our decisions during critical moments. The actions of this President lead me to no other conclusion than to support formal impeachment proceedings.”

News reports have established the allegations in the complaint are related to a July call between President Trump and President Zerensky.

President Trump calls the allegations and rising calls for impeachment a witch hunt.

President Trump has authorized the unredacted call transcript to be released.

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

“I’m leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me,” says President Trump. “The only way they can try is through impeachment. This has never happened to a President before.”

FOX61 put the call out on social media and asked people on the streets:

Do you think President trump should be impeached?

Many people talking to FOX61 on camera saying that he should be impeached and other people who preferred not to be on camera, but said he shouldn’t be impeached. Here’s what those people said:

“How many times do you have to mess up before you get in trouble,” says Waterbury resident Sean Varick. “The rest of this world gets in trouble one time and we get locked up. He’s doing the same thing over and over and we’re just slapping him on the hand. Get him out of there.”

Another woman from Waterbury told us this is a witch hunt. She says she thinks Democrats are angry and looking for anything to go after him.

On social media hundreds of comments from both sides:

Marcey Westerholm saying whether Congress finds something or not, they are entitled to its constitutional responsibility of oversight.

John Westlake saying the public was not harmed.

And Tom Turpin saying they should stop prolonging everything by having faulty hearings and actually do some work.

