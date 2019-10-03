× B-17 crash: The people

Details are emerging about those people on the B-17 that crashed Wednesday.

It had 10 passengers and three crew members, authorities said.

Authorities have not officially identified any of the victims in the crash. However, a woman who said her husband was on the plane at the time posted a letter on Facebook.

Debra Riddell wrote:

t’s been a long and tragic day. Words cannot express how devastated I am. At this point, all survivors have been identified. Rob was not one of them. We are waiting for the M.E. To identify those who did not make it. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Rob was the best person I’ve ever known. He was my soul mate I will miss him beyond words can ever express. He loved his children more than anyone could know and the new grandson was the apple of his eye. He embraced my daughter and grandchildren and loved them as his own. He was brilliant, loving, funny, reliable, compassionate and the best man I’ve ever known. The world lost an amazing person today. My heart goes out to the other people that lost loved ones but especially the people who survived this crash. Thank you for your support and love.

Six patients taken to Hartford Hospital.

Two of them were Simsbury firefighters. One is a Connecticut Air National Guardsman, who is in stable condition.

Eric Whyte identified the pilot as his friend Mac McCauley: