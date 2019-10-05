× Jogging for Jennifer hosts fourth annual pasta dinner

PLAINVILLE — The fourth annual Jogging for Jennifer pasta dinner was held Saturday night.

The proceeds for the dinner went to Mary’s Place like in previous years and to Perez family, whose child was seriously injured in a 2018 crash.

The event was again held at the Plainville VFW.

“It means a lot to us – for my kids – to our family to keep the memory alive and to make a positive help. Not to just others in need – but to also give hope too,” said Jennier’s husband Salvatore Vernali. “To people who suffered tragedies – that have lost loved ones – young widowers especially for them to know they can be happy again.”

Jogging for Jennifer was founded by Vernali, who lost his wife to a rare stroke on their wedding anniversary six years ago. Jennifer was 36 years old.