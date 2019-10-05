× Pilot offers emotional tribute to those involved in ill-fated B17 flight days after crash

WINDSOR LOCKS — A pilot for the Collings Foundation, the same foundation of the ill-fated B17, offered a heartfelt broadcast regarding Wednesday’s crash.

In a radio broadcast obtain by FOX61, the pilot of a B25 asked the control tower before taking off for a moment to say something.

Over the next minute, the pilot gives a heartfelt and emotional speech regarding the crash and the families involved.

The pilot then said goodbye to his fellow crew members before saluting “the good ol’ 909.”

The control tower capped the broadcast with a “safe journey guys” as the plane took off from runway 6, the same runaway as the B17 crash.

Listen to the full audio below: