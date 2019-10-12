Thousands turn out for 26th Hartford Marathon; share your photos! #Share61

HARTFORD – Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor for the Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon Saturday morning.

Organizers say approximately 336 million steps will be taken by the 10,000 runners and walkers expected in the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon events Saturday. The Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF) organizes the race with the help of up to 2,500 volunteers.

“We are enthusiastically finalizing details and putting in motion plans we’ve worked on for nearly a year to deliver this world-class race experience,” said Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. “This beloved annual event drives positive economic impact, supports local charities and encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving.”

Final Parking Update: Lots with space remaining include 4, 9, 10, 16, 20 and XL Center parking! 20 minutes folks! Good luck today runners! #youcanyouwill #runhmf — HMF Events (@RunHMF) October 12, 2019