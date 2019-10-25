Rob Gronkowski to give away free CBD samples to Patriots fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Rob Gronkowski returned to Gillette Stadium Friday, but not on the field. Instead, he announced a partnership with Patriots Place and CBDMedic to bring cannabinoid products to football fans.

The future hall of fame tight end is no stranger to injuries on the field, and now that he's adapting to life post-NFL, he's hoping to help others deal with chronic pain.

"If you get hit in the quad, you get quad contusions it's just throbbing man, that's the time when CBDMedic the topical cream would have come into play for me.

In August Gronkowski announced a partnership with CBDMedic. Now the company is partnering with Patriot Place. The iconic water tower outside Gillette Stadium will bear the CBDMedic logo.

Gronk said he has the full support of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"I'm very appreciated of that support from Mr. Kraft and his team," Gronkowski said. "I've talked to him about it and it was just a special conversation about it and how special it is to be able to bring this partnership here to where it all started."

While the products do not contain THC, the chemical component that creates a high, the NFL has CBD on its banned substance list. Gronkowski said he hopes the league will change that in the future.

Fans will be able to get free samples of CBDMedic's products on Sunday. The NFL does not allow CBD products in its stadiums.