Former animal shelter manager arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Late Friday morning, Krystel Lopez of Wolcott turned herself over to police after learning of a warrant for her arrest.

The former manager of Tails of Courage is facing multiple charges including seven counts of animal cruelty and 27 counts of Failure to Provide Vet care within 48 hours of an Animal Entry to the State.

Police said that the arrest came from a long investigation that began in July, when they were notified that a puppy had passed away within 24 hours after being adopted from the mentioned shelter.

Police learned that of the seven puppies were adopted from Tails of Courage, four died.

Lopez has faced similar charges when she was again accused of animal cruelty in April of 2018. Tails of Courage at the time was operated out of Danbury. The city later sued the shelter for animal neglect.