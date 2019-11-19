Family of missing Waterbury woman believes she’s alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY- It’s been a week since any family, friends and employees of Waterbury’s Janet Avalo-Alvarez saw her. However, one of her brother’s theorized Tuesday about why nobody can find his sister or her boyfriend, who’s become a person of interest.

The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez feels she is definitely still alive and thinks it’s possible the 26-year-old and her 32-year-old boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, got in trouble financially.

“Maybe they take a loan from someone who they shouldn’t take,” said Randy Avalo. “I don’t know. Man, it’s too much things crossing in my head.”

Police said Peguero-Gomez is a person of interest in part because his 2010 black or dark gray Toyota Corolla was found to have left the apartment they share on Ayers Street an hour after police interviewed him.

The vehicle, with Connecticut license plate AS71380, was then found in a parking lot at Newark International Airport.

“I don’t feel good about it, at all,” said Sidney Delacerda, a neighbor of the missing couple. “Something, something happened.”

Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio wouldn't say if police know where Peguero-Gomez is. And, he notes, police cannot apply for an arrest warrant for him yet.

“An arrest warrant is based upon probable cause,” said Silverio.

That’s because investigators first must find evidence that something untoward indeed did happen to Janet Avalo-Alvarez, who is in the prayers of businesses near the bar that Janet and her boyfriend own.

“I tell my husband all the time one day you know maybe she’s just in a car or something like that,”said owner of Adriana’s Lunch Box Shalom Morales . “I have faith. I honestly have faith.”

Randy Avalo says Janet’s family never heard anything about the relationship issues that police discussed yesterday.

“We can’t even imagine that scenario that he do something to her,” Randy Avalo said.

Police said that they feel their chances of finding Janet Avalo-Alverez alive are grim, but that they continue to work some excellent leads.

If you or anyone you know have information, you may reach out to Waterbury Police in the following ways: