Daughter of retired New Haven officer found dead speaks out

HAMDEN-- The family and close friends of Eric Jones, the retired New Haven police officer found dead in his home with his wife LaRhonda Jones, are now speaking out.

Misty Jackson is the eldest of Eric Jones’ three children. Her 54-year-old father was found dead last Thursday -alongside his wife 48-year-old LaRhonda jones- inside their Waterbury condo.

“Just shock, you know, no one wants to be in this seat, no one wants to get that call, no one wants to hear that sort of news,” Jackson said.

Police have yet to determine what led up to the couple’s death. Misty said her family doesn’t know either.

“Unfortunately no one knows what happened except for the folks that were in the room and God, you know, so really just not trying to dwell on that,” Jackson said. “He gave over 20 years of service to the New Haven community and I just want people to remember that big smile.”

Misty described her dad as a religious family man and a great father. She shared, unfortunately, the family didn’t have a chance to meet LaRhonda Jones when her dad remarried, but the couple seemed fine.

“My dad had talked about her and he always had great things to say about her,” Jackson said.

Jones’ brothers’ in blue even speaking out about his dedication to the Elm City. He served as a School-Resource-Officer at Hillhouse High School for more than five years.

“Eric Jones took care of a lot of kids in this city and never asked for anything in return,” close friend and retired New Haven Police Sergeant Ricardo Rodriguez said. “He had that knack of being able to talk to kids and talk them down and talk to them about real life experiences.”

“We always went to the Christmas parties that the police department put on and that was fun because we’d get a fun gift every year,” Jackson said.

Misty shared her family is going through ups and downs as they plan her father’s funeral service, but that they will be alright as they choose to move forward.

Waterbury Police Department have yet to release any updates on the case as the investigation continues.