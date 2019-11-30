Get ready for our first winter storm: Sunday afternoon through late Monday into early Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be cool and sunny, highs reaching 35-40 with the wind slowly diminishing this afternoon. After a few quiet days in the weather department, we focus our attention on Sunday. We have a winter storm watch ahead for a long duration winter weather event from Sunday afternoon through Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

If you're traveling on Sunday you may want to start thinking about hitting the road a day early. The first winter storm of the season is becoming increasingly likely Sunday into Monday night with a combination of snow, ice and rain across the area. Yuck! Stronger confidence in seeing some large snowfall totals in our higher elevations across northern and western Ct.

Either way it does look like everyone gets, snow and sleet making it not ideal conditions to be traveling in. Here is the latest breakdown:

That changeover could happen faster along the shore but may take more time inland/hills where it may never fully occur. The threat for snow/mix/rain continues into Monday which could mean a longer weekend for kids. For more information click HERE

It's a slow-moving storm system, so there may be impacts from noon Sunday until late Monday into early Tuesday. Quiet weather will persist for much of the week ahead with cooler temperatures after the storm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: 35-40.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 18-28.

SUNDAY: Thickening clouds early with snow developing by early afternoon; snow changes to ice/rain by evening (could see several inches of snow before the change-over). High: 30s.

MONDAY: Rain/mix changes back to snow in the afternoon. High: Mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cool. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds. High: Upper 30s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

