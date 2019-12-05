AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Man arrested in connection with Stonington stabbing

Posted 7:06 PM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09PM, December 5, 2019

STONINGTON — Carlton Henderson was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing on November 30.

Police  they were called an active domestic disturbance at a residence on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of town.

Once on scene, officers  found a woman had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of the time of this article, the woman is still in the hospital.

Henderson was arrested in Norwich. He is facing numerous charges including criminal attempt to commit murder and criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.