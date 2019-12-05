× Man arrested in connection with Stonington stabbing

STONINGTON — Carlton Henderson was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing on November 30.

Police they were called an active domestic disturbance at a residence on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of town.

Once on scene, officers found a woman had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of the time of this article, the woman is still in the hospital.

Henderson was arrested in Norwich. He is facing numerous charges including criminal attempt to commit murder and criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer.