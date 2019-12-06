FOX61 Sports Ticket Exclusive: One on One with Dan Hurley

12 Deals of Christmas -starting Monday
Posted 11:45 PM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51PM, December 6, 2019

STORRS -- In the second interview of the season, Joe D'Ambrosio sits with coach Hurley about UConn men's basketball season so far.

Hurley breaks down the recent teams successes with the starters playing well in the recent weeks. He also mentioned how the out of conference schedule is helping the team find its identity.

Coach also discusses his first memories at Madison Square Garden and Christmas at the Hurley household.

The next interview is scheduled for January 10.

