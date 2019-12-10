× WATCH: Senator Chris Murphy, Rep. Jim Himes discuss the articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON DC — Democrats announced on Tuesday that they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes after months of impeachment inquiries involving the President’s conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump’s alleged attempt to solicit election help from the European country.

The articles detail alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Senator Chris Murphy and Congressman Jim Himes both spoke to FOX61 on the recent developments in the impeachment process.

Watch their full interviews below:

Rep. Jim Himes:

Senator Chris Murphy:

President Trump would be just the fourth President in U.S. history to face impeachment. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both acquitted by the Senate, while Richard Nixon resigned before the article of impeachment made it to the House floor.

The impeachment vote is scheduled to take place next Thursday.