Woman arrested in connection with Waterbury homicide investigation

WATERBURY — Shavonnah Draper was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police responded to a home on December 7 at a home on Wall Street for a report of a gunshot.

Officers found Denise Rogers-Rollins lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to her torso. Paramedics provided treatment to the victim and transported her to an area hospital. Rogers-Rollins was later pronounced dead.

Draper,26, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police said that they expect to make additional arrests.

Draper was held on bond and arraigned December 13.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.