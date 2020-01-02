Dance studio fundraiser in Waterbury for Jette family offers outlet for emotion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY - It’s been nearly a month since the tragic deaths of Della, 15, and Sterling, 16, Jette.

The community continues to come together to show their support for the family. The Art in Motion Dance studio held a benefit class for the Jette’s. The instruction offered participants the chance to express themselves through dance in a time still difficult to describe in words.

"Just knowing that I can come back here express my feelings, it’s just amazing," said Mackenzie Ferriolo.

Della and Sterling Jette’s Cousin Ferriola, 13, has been a long-time member at the Art in Motion Dance Studio.

During a difficult time, Ferriola has been able to express her feelings through dance.

"I can’t express how I feel towards everyone being able to come together and support one another," said Ferriolo.

The studio opened its doors to anyone interested in dance for a fundraiser in honor of the Jette’s. A two-hour lyrical dance class offered participants a safe place to release their emotions through movement.

"Sometimes we have a hard time verbalizing our feelings and then when we get into that moment of the lyrics of a song or something that makes us feel happy or sad we let it go with no judgment," said Anele Barbieri.

Holding the event meant a lot to Barbieri, the owner and founder of the studio. She felt it was time to give back to them in their time of need.

"That family I have to say is one of the most caring, loving, and generous families anybody could have around or by their side," said Barbieri.

The movements matched the words to the song. The dance fittingly about courage. Each person fueled by the lyrics s in their own way all united through dance. One particular moment stuck out to Mackenzie towards the end of the song.

"I reached up and my cousin's sweatshirt was on the ground. I picked it up close to me because he’s my world both of them are," said Ferriolo.

A world now supported by friends and family in hopes of bringing happiness and unity through art.

"As horrific as it is, it something that we can all learn from and come together and always know that we can be there for each other," said Barbieri.

Barbieri hopes that some good can come from such a tragedy and makes people more aware of domestic violence and mental illness.

They hope to hold the same event annually in honor of the Jette’s.

