× Officers seize vehicle in connection with deadly Glastonbury pedestrian hit and run

GLASTONBURY — Police have made headway in the investigation of last weeks deadly pedestrian vs. car crash on Griswold Street.

On January 28, officers found and seized the car.

Police interviewed a 17-year-old driver of the car and Glastonbury resident. The investigation is ongoing.

On January 23, 84-year-old Valda Dienavs was struck and killed by a car. The car had left the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Ofc. Jobes at 860-633-8301.