BREAKING NEWS: Police say Fotis Dulos is in critical condition; Attorney says he will be treated in hyperbaric chamber

FARMINGTON — Police are investigating Tuesday after Fotis Dulos was found unresponsive at his home in Farmington. Police said he was in critical condition at the hospital.

Dulos will be flown to another hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in a hyperbaric chamber, his attorney tells FOX61 . A Lifestar helicopter believed to be carrying Dulos left UConn in Farmington around 3:30p.m.

Police were called around noon to the Dulos home for a wellbeing check after Dulos failed to show up in court in Stamford. When they arrived, they found Dulos sitting in a vehicle, in distress. They started life saving measures on the scene. An ambulance left the home about 12:45 p.m and arrived at University of Connecticut Health Center a short time later.

Lead attorney Norm Pattis said in a statement, “I am told Mr. Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

New Canaan police said in a statement: "Please direct any media inquiries regarding Fotis Dulos being found unresponsive at his home in Farmington CT to the Farmington Police Department."

Court officials said Dulos was scheduled to appear in Stamford court due to issues related over his $6 million bond. Sources tell FOX61 the bondholder is being questioned about whether the real estate assets that Dulos put up to secure his bond and release have enough equity due to liens and mortgages.

Dulos has been charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping.

Michelle Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million.

Kent Mawhinney has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on another tampering charged and released on another $500,000 bail. on Sept. 4. He appeared in court on Sept. 12.

