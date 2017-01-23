× State lawmakers to introduce bills to protect women’s health rights

HARTFORD — State lawmakers are expected to introduce a package of bills today to protect women’s health rights in Connecticut.

Seven Democratic state legislators will host a news conference in Hartford to lay out the proposed package.

The five legislative bills are designed to guarantee a variety of women’s health care rights, including to maintain Connecticut as a pro-choice state. Anti-choice Republicans in Washington are seeking to introduce bills that limit those rights.

Democratic state Senator Mae Flexer will host the event along with several state representatives.

This new conference comes on the heels of the Women’s March on Washington and hundreds of sister rallies all across the country, as well as in Hartford at The Capitol over the weekend.

These marches stand for the idea that women’s rights are human rights no matter what race, ethnicity, religion, sexual identity, age or disability.

Hundreds of thousands of people are declaring their opposition to President Donald Trump‘s policies.

The news conference starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning at the Legislative Office Building.