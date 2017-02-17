× New Haven teen accused of driving stolen SUV in Springfield, Mass. crash that killed 4 has been arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have publicly identified the New Haven teenager they said was driving a stolen SUV that crashed in Massachusetts last month killing four passengers.

Eighteen-year-old Aaron Thorne was held on $100,000 cash bail at his arraignment Thursday in the hospital after pleading not guilty to 12 charges, including four counts of manslaughter, stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee had been reported stolen in Milford.

Police said the vehicle was fleeing a traffic stop when it struck a tree while going over 70 mph.

A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died. The teen victims were seniors at Springfield Central High School.