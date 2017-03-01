× Bridgeport man accused of killing wife, abducting daughter, set to appear in Pennsylvania court today

HARTFORD — On Wednesday, the Bridgeport father accused of abducting his daughter and triggering an Amber Alert after allegedly killing the girl’s mother, is due to appear in a Pennsylvania court room.

Oscar Hernandez is being held in Pennsylvania on $250,000 bail. He faces charges including endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Bridgeport police said they are working with Pennsylvania authorities to have him returned to Connecticut to face murder charges.

Oscar Hernandez took off with his daughter, Aylin Sophia Hernandez, after allegedly stabbing her mother to death. Over seven hours later, state police in Pennsylvania spotted his car near Altoona, Pennsylvania, which led them on a high-speed chase for several miles, before eventually stopping him. Aylin was rescued from the car, suffering only minor injuries.

This is not Oscar Hernandez’s first brush with the law. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said that Hernandez was deported in 2013 to El Salvador and another woman had a restraining order against him in a previous assault case.