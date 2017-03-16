Continuing to be hope for Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- Since she was found neglected and emaciated in Branford last week, the dog, that the animal shelter named Hope, has captured the hearts of many.

"We have received Facebook posts as well as phone calls and emails from places like Australia, Vietnam, Hawaii, California," said Laura Burban, the Director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.

After her condition took a turn for the worse last weekend, she has continued to rebound and yesterday had an endoscopy.

"They removed a small stuffed toy from her stomach, which was obviously causing some issues for her," said Burban.

And with Hope's medical costs exceeding $200 a day, Frisco's Pizza, on Forbes Avenue, in New Haven, is using dough to raise lots of it this Sunday for Hope.

"I'm donating 100 percent. Whatever I make, they get," said John Frisco, owner, Frisco's Pizza

And one of his longtime customers is going to throw him a bone, as well.

"He's going to match dollar for dollar whatever we make that day," said Frisco, who is hopeful of raising as much as $10,000 Sunday.

One supporter of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter has been so moved by Hope's story that he donated $2,500 for her care.

And, if her health continues to improve, the veterinarians taking care of her will soon trot her out in front of the television cameras.

