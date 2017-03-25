Hartford Police: Suspect arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Keon Huff on March 17th.

Police say they arrested a young, Hartford man, under the age of 18. He is currently in juvenile detention and sits on a 2 million dollar bond, charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Because of his age, police aren't going into the details of the investigation, but thank the community for their help in the case.

Huff was a member of a local AAU Basketball team. His former teammates say the news of his death is extremely shocking and sad.

"He still fit in like he was family. He always loved us. We played around a lot," says Triston Reid, a former teammate.

Steven Thompson, Huff's former coach says he was always a kid that made people laugh at any given situation.

"He could have been there for thirty seconds or thirty minutes, you never forgot him," says Thompson.

Community and religious members came together last Sunday to discuss what needs to happen to fight gun violence.

Reverend Henry Brown spoke about the need for people to speak out against illegal activity and speak up about what they see.

"It's a problem that Hartford has had for the last 20 years. We know a lot of people be like, that's my boy, that's my friend, he's alright, and this is a friend that put the gun to a friend's head and blow her brains out," says Rev. Brown.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin spoke to highlight the issue.

"When a young man who is 15-years-old is shot, we as a society have failed in so many ways. And it's going to take an entire society, all of us to try to fix a problem that is so, so deep," says Mayor Bronin.

Donna G., a resident in the neighborhood says a little communication and engagement can go a long way in fixing crime in the city.

"Some of them just need a hug. Just to say I love you. I'm thinking about you. I want more from you," says Donna.

The suspect arrested in Huff's murder is set to be arraigned in court Monday.