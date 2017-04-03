Police think New Britain shooting suspect is hiding out in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN — Police believe the suspect in a New Britain multiple shooting, Jermaine Tywane Scott, is hiding out somewhere in the Elm City.

Twice, in the space of about a week, police were called to homes on Thompson Street looking for the 36-year-old Scott.

“He has extensive contacts with the New Haven Police Department and it appears he’s frequented that area for a number of years so our best information is that he is in that area and perhaps may have altered his appearance,” said Captain Thomas Steck of the New Britain Police Department.

Scott is wanted for shooting his girlfriend and two children in a domestic incident Wednesday morning in New Britain. He has since been on the run.

Scott is considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, dial 911 immediately.