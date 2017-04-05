Bridgeport Amber Alert suspect waives extradition

BRIDGEPORT —  The suspect in a deadly Bridgeport stabbing and subsequent kidnapping will be returning to Connecticut to face charges.

39-year-old Oscar Hernandez was arrested back in February after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania. Police were chasing him under an Amber Alert.

Hernandez is accused of stabbing Nadia Gonzalez in Bridgeport, before fleeing the state with their 6-year-old daughter, Aylin Sophia Hernandez. Aylin was rescued from the car, suffering only minor injuries.

Hernandez was previously being held in a Pennsylvania prison.

This is not Hernandez’s first brush with the law. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said that Hernandez was deported in 2013 to El Salvador and another woman had a restraining order against him in a previous assault case.

