Seymour police release 911 tapes of Tuesday’s fatal car crash

SEYMOUR -- Police have released the 911 tapes Thursday following a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old man Tuesday.

In the tapes, you can hear frantic neighbors who witnessed the chaotic scene seeking for emergency help. Neighbors were horrified after witnessing a car slamming into a utility pole on Rimmon Street.

The crash killed 20-year-old Shyheim Samuel.

Police said the other people in the car ranged from 14 to 22-years-old. The five survivors had serious injuries, some life-threatening. The condition of the five survivors have improved and they may no longer be life-threatening injuries, according to police late Wednesday morning.

Police are considering whether to file criminal charges against the driver of the vehicle.