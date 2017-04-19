Connecticut reacts to the death of Bristol native Aaron Hernandez

HARTFORD -- Many in Connecticut woke up Wednesday morning to the news that former New England Patriots star and Bristol native Aaron Hernandez was found dead hanging in his cell.
Reaction to this startling news, coming only days after Hernandez was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub, was shared in comments made on the FOX61 Facebook page.
It was "only a matter of time before reality set in that he once had absolutely everything in life... and threw it all away in order to maintain his gang-banger "cred". Once he realized all that urban street life crap is plastic and fake, reality was too much pain to bear. Sad, and tragic," FOX61 viewer Austin Passamonte said.
"Some of your comments on here are astounding!! Regardless of how you feel about him! This is someone's son! Someone's brother.. he is someone's loved one and his loved ones are hurting right now! Please have the common decency to not make nasty remarks about a dead man!! His family could very easily see this!!!" said FOX61 viewer Nicole Mechelle.
"Totally something a 'not guilty' person would do," FOX61 Dave Ferraro said. "Oh well. He just saved Massachusetts taxpayers millions of dollars."
"What he did was awful but he made a wrong choice Killing a person, we all make mistakes. He will be judged by god. Stop hating," said FOX61 viewer Kama Kama.
"Coward. He allowed his ego to take him to dark places. Then when he had to suffer the consequences, he took the easy way out. He is a coward. Good news for the taxpayers that won't have to pay for his room and board for the next 30-40-50 yrs," said FOX61 viewer Linda Tompkins Boomhower.
"This whole situation is sad for his family and those close to him," said FOX61 Donna DeWolfe. "Murder or suicide justice is served whether found guilty by your peers or not."