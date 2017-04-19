Connecticut reacts to the death of Bristol native Aaron Hernandez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Many in Connecticut woke up Wednesday morning to the news that former New England Patriots star and Bristol native Aaron Hernandez was found dead hanging in his cell.

Reaction to this startling news, coming only days after Hernandez was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub, was shared in comments made on the FOX61 Facebook page.

"What he did was awful but he made a wrong choice Killing a person, we all make mistakes. He will be judged by god. Stop hating," said FOX61 viewer Kama Kama.

"This whole situation is sad for his family and those close to him," said FOX61 Donna DeWolfe. "Murder or suicide justice is served whether found guilty by your peers or not."