Suspect in death of Keon Huff appears in court

HARTFORD -- The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Hartford teen Keon Huff appeared in court Wednesday.

Tywone Edwards Jr. is charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and tampering with evidence. He's being held on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 16.

Fifteen-year-old Keon Huff, Jr. was found shot in the head in Hartford on March 17 in the hallway of a residential building in the city's North End. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Huff was the city's eighth homicide victim of the year.

According to court documents, Edwards told police the whole incident was an accident. He said he was playing with a gun, pointing it at "everyone," thinking the safety was on when he pulled the trigger.

But a witness told police the shooting was no accident. The witness said he and Huff told Edwards to put the gun away but he wouldn't listen. After he shot Huff, he told the witness to throw the shell casing away, the witness said.