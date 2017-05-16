× Layoff notices given to Connecticut State Police troopers Tuesday

HARTFORD — There were layoff notices given out to Connecticut State Police troopers on Tuesday.

They were given out to two sergeants, five troopers, and a class of 79 cadets – who are not formally state troopers – are being deferred and will not be joining the ranks.

The Connecticut State Police Union has been working with state auditors to try to figure out ways to mitigate spending and save jobs. Union leadership said the potential layoffs come at a time when the ranks are already thin and, if enacted, could endanger public safety.

The CSP union says that the total number of layoffs is 86 but the Governor’s office disputes that, saying the cadets are not currently hired.

Officials announced Monday afternoon that over 100 state employees have received layoff notices in the fallout of the state’s budget shortfall.

The Office of Policy and Management announced 113 people have received layoff notices at The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Social Services and the Office of Policy and Management.