Sandy Hook families threaten legal action against NBC

HARTFORD — Several families of the Sandy Hook tragedy are now threatening to take legal action against NBC News if the network opts to air Megyn Kelly’s interview with the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The law firm Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, representing the families, is arguing the interview would inflict harm on them should it make it on the air. According to the L.A. Times, the law firm sent a letter to NBC executives, which state in part, “Airing Ms. Kelly’s interview implicitly endorses the notion that Mr. Jones’ lies are actually ‘claims’ that are worthy of serious debate; and in doing so it exponentially enhances the suffering and distress of our clients.”

Jones is an internet radio host who has been known to call the Sandy Hook tragedy a hoax. He is now claiming he will release an unedited version of the interview on his own website, saying the full interview will go against Kelly’s upcoming report which he calls a “fraud.”

NBC News chairman Andy Lack told the Associated Press the story set to air on the show called “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” will be edited with the sensitivity of its critics in mind.

The Sandy Hook tragedy left 26 people dead, including 20 first grade students.