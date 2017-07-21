Mother of 14-year-old boy killed, begging the community to help seek justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A mother is making a desperate plea to the community to help seek justice for her son.

14-year-old Tyriek Keyes died in the hospital, Thursday, days after he was shot in New Haven.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Bassett and Newhall Streets, according to police, who said when they responded around 9:30 p.m. Keyes was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

New Haven police believe Keyes was targeted. When FOX61 showed up to the family's home, Friday, investigators were leaving. Police said they are still looking to find the person responsible.

Clenching onto pictures of Keyes, his mother Demethra Telford, said she will not give up until she has answers. She said before she said goodbye to her son, she made him a promise that she would get justice for him.

"I’m begging anyone who knows anything about the shooting of my son, to please come forward," she said. "Mothers, or fathers that know anything, put yourself in my shoes and have your children or grandchildren turn themselves in."

Telford said her son just graduated the 8th grade and had big dreams.

"His dreams, were to make it out, and move me out of here," she said.

She said he played basketball with his church group often but loved to dance. She said he performed with an anti-violence group in the city called, "Ice the Beef."

He enjoyed dancing so much, she cleared her living room of furniture so he could practice and record YouTube videos.

"He wasn’t a bad kid, he never did anything, he was just a good kid that had something going for himself," Telford said.

While New Haven police continue to investigate the case, she said she is not giving up, begging the community for help.

"Even the one that did it, if they have a heart, and a conscience, you will come forward," she said. "But if not, I’m gonna keep going until justice is done for my son. He may not be here but his mother is going to always have him in her heart, and fight for justice."

If you have any information about this case call New Haven police. You can make anonymous tips to 1-866-888-8477. You can also text your tip by texting "NHPD plus your message," to 274637.