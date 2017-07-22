× New Haven Police investigating a shooting involving a 13 year-old boy

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating yet another shooting involving a teen Saturday afternoon.

Police say a 13 year-old was shot near the area of Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street. The teen was shot in the leg and was transported to Yale-New Haven for non life-threatening injuries. The teen is alert and responsive.

Police are on scene investigating. This comes almost a week later after, Tyriek Keyes, a 14 year-old was shot. Keyes later died of his injuries on Wednesday.

