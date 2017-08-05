Funeral held for woman who died after being hit by stolen SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- People from the Hartford community gathered Saturday morning to remember Rosella Shuler. Her untimely death last Saturday weighing heavy on her family's heart.

"A lot of people came to show their support to my mom and she needed it the most because she was a family person and she loved the whole community," said her daughter, Jessica Vazquez.

Shuler died last Saturday. She was hit July 18 near Ashley Street and Sigourney Street by a stolen SUV. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Shuler suffering from severe injuries.

The SUV, stolen from West Hartford, was located. The people inside the stolen car fled the area on foot before police arrived. Shuler had to undergo multiple surgeries, she was on a breathing tube, and that both of her legs were amputated.

During the investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage which showed the incident. With the video evidence and witness information, police were led to the ID of a person of interest. An arrest warrant was issued on July 28th which charged Deykevious Russaw, 18, of Hartford, with assault, larceny, and evading among other charges. Police say he’s already in custody on unrelated charges.

"God brought his child home and that is love to celeberate," said Reverend Henry Brown who spoke at Shuler's funeral.

The family set up a GoFundMe page for final expenses.