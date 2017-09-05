× Arrests made in abuse case at Whiting Forensic

MIDDLETOWN – State Police have arrested three people in an investigation of patient abuse at the Whiting Forensic Division.

Police accused staff members of abusing a patient. Police said after the abuse was discovered, the patient was relocated and the identified staff members were placed on administrative leave.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. The following individuals have been arrested as of this date:

Carl Benjamin. 39, of Hamden, was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of cruelty to persons, six counts of disorderly conduct. He was held on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Mark Cusson, 49, of Southington, was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of cruelty to persons, eight counts of disorderly conduct. He was held on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Gregory Giantonio, 43, of Deep River, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of cruelty to persons, three counts of disorderly conduct. He was held on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Dr. Karen Kangas is the co-conservator of a 59-year-old male patient inside Whiting Forensic Division in Middletown. Dr. Kangas said it was surveillance video from inside this patients’ room that led to the suspension of 29 employees in April over allegations of abuse.

Employees and managers at the psychiatric hospital have been suspended amid allegations of patient abuse at the maximum-security facility. The Hartford Courant reported that 24 employees, including 2 managers, at the Whiting Forensic Division at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown were suspended. That’s up from 11 employees when the investigation was confirmed on April 4. “I have never seen anything of this magnitude and I’ve spent most of my professional life working in this area of the law,” said John Williams, a renowned New Haven civil rights attorney, reacting to the number of employees placed on paid leave, which more than doubled in three weeks. The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has declined to discuss the nature of the allegations. The agency has said that the employees may be subject to discipline that could include dismissal if the allegations are substantiated. “That level of brutality and mistreatment cannot go on without it being known by the people, who are supposedly running the store,” said Williams. Whiting Forensic Division acting director Thomas Ward-McKinley was among those suspended. “For the Commissioner to take action like that indicates that much more likely than not that there’s plenty of fire where that smoke is,” said Williams.