Fatal stabbing in New London ‘not a random attack’

NEW LONDON -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a man Sunday.

Police said at 2;30 p.m. Sunday, they received a call that a man had been stabbed in a home in the area of Grand and Elm Streets. Police said the attack did not take place there and the victim did not live there. The man was taken to L&M Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Travon Brown, 37, of New London. Police said there was no indication it was a random attack.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Two people were killed in New London last weekend. Police arrested Patrick McInerney, 43, of New London, on Sunday in connection with the stabbing of Robert Pomerleau, 49, of New London.

On Saturday, Quvonte Andre Gray, 21 of Florida. was killed in a shooting.