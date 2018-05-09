Motorcycle accidents have become a recent trend in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut has seen five motorcycle accidents in the last six days, including deadly accidents Friday in Lisbon, Sunday in Wallingford and Tuesday in Enfield.

The warmer weather is bringing out more motorcycles for the season.

“This is when everybody’s dusting off their bikes,” said Mike Schwartz, owner of Mike’s Famous Harley Davidson in New London.

May also marks Motorcycle Awareness Month because it is a prime time for motorcycle riding. Schwartz urges riders to take all necessary precautions on the roads, including wearing proper gear a helmet, eyewear, long sleeves and pants, and heavy boots.

He also stressed all drivers be conscious of their surroundings.

“It’s just important to be aware of the others that are around you, be it cars or bikes,” said Schwartz. He also encourages riders to take a driver’s safety course.

Connecticut sees on average more than 50 motorcycle deaths per year. Nationwide, motorcycle deaths make up roughly 14 percent of all traffic fatalities, but AAA said that statistic is closer to 20 percent in Connecticut.

“There’s no motorcycle helmet law in Connecticut,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “Distraction is certainly a factor.”

Nationwide, Parmenter pointed out that roughly a quarter of motorcycle deaths nationwide in the last couple of years involved alcohol, so she also stressed the importance of not drinking while driving or riding.