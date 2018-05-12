× Woman arrested in connection with murder of Griswold family

GRISWOLD — After months of investigation, state police finally made an arrest Saturday evening in connection with the last December’s fatal fire that killed two people. The woman arrested is also charged with the murder of son of the victims who died in the fire.

Police said around Monday morning December 20, 2017, they were called to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully involved house fire.

State police later said the OCME identified the victims as husband and wife Janet Lindquist, 61, and Kenneth Lindquist, 56. State police said they were also called to a fire in an abandoned car in Glastonbury at 40 Nanel Drive Wednesday morning. Their investigation found that vehicle to be associated to the house fire in Griswold.

Initially State Police were looking for Matthew Lindquist, son of the victims, who was a person of interest. On May 5, 2018, state police found human remains in the woods near the same area of the house fire. Those remains were later identified by officials as Matthew Lindquist.

On May 11, State Police along Hartford police served two search ans seizure warrants on addresses in Hartford. Police said that numerous items of evidence were gained and several people were interviewed.

Early Saturday morning, Ruth Correa, 23 of Hartford, was taken into custody and transported to Troop E in Montville. Correa was charged with murder with special circumstances, three counts of felony murder, home invasion, arson in the first degree, and robbery in the first degree. She is being held 2.5 million bond and is scheduled to be in Norwich court May 14.

The investigation remains ongoing and police anticipate more arrests.