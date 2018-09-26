Several areas still impacted by Tuesday flooding across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Heavy rain Tuesday brought flooding to many areas of the state. Widespread rain of 2"-5" fell, but a few localized spots ended up with 6"+. The water has receded for most of the state, but some towns are still seeing school delays, road closures, and in some cases, roads washed away.

Westport Police say there are two roads in the town that are still partially closed due to flooding. Those roads are Compo Road southbound at the railroad underpass. Police say to use Hillspoint Road to access Green Farms Road and Post Road.

They also say Roseville Road is closed between Salem Road and Whitney Street.

Norwich Police say several roads are still impacted by flooding:

Otrobando Av at Wawecus St

West Town St at Wawecus St

West Town at Connecticut Ave

West Town at Otrobando Ave

Some residents in Clinton had to be evacuated due to the cresting Yantic River.

Connecticut State Police are expected to resume a search for a possible submerged car in the Housatonic River in North Canaan.

Storm water wound up washing away a bridge on Neptune Avenue in East Haddam.

Storm water wiped out this bridge along Neptune Avenue in East Haddad! Details this morning on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LUNpaiLjjR — Keith McGilvery (@Keith_McGilvery) September 26, 2018

Some incredible rain totals coming in from yesterday's downpours. Still a few showers (and downpours) out there today, but not nearly as widespread as yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MVDmHmm8BU — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) September 26, 2018