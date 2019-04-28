Nipsey Hussle mural in Hartford restored after being defaced

HARTFORD –The Nipsey Hussle mural in Hartford was restored Sunday after it was defaced.

Video began to circulate around social media last week of what appears to be a woman spray painting cherries and other inappropriate imagery over late rapper’s mural.

The mural was painted by local Connecticut artist Corey Pane who is already known for painting cleats of NFL Players.

A local rapper and school teacher, Joey Batts, decided fix up the mural and cover up any deformations.

“Once we saw everything start happening on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram about the girl had to face did and vandalized it it’s just going to eat me alive because I’ve known both of these guys and I was here for the mural,” said Batts.

Batts later posted on his Facebook the end result of the repair.

According to Hartford Police, the skate/graffiti park has no rules in regards to covering pre-existing graffiti and or murals.

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting outside the artist’s store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday in March.

Eric Holder was arrested and charged with the murder of the rapper.