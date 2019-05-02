× Police make arrest in murder of Windsor teen

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a Windsor teen last week.

Hartford police announced the arrest of Isaiah Benitez, 22, for the murder of Felipe Lopez, 16, of Windsor. The 16-year-old had gunshot wounds was found dead inside a crashed car. Benitez was in police custody on assault and attempted murder charges after being arrested on April 26 for an incident in March.

Felipe was two days away from his 17th birthday. Police said the two knew each other.

Police said that Benitez was being held on $1.5 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.