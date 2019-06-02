BREAKING: Missing woman’s husband arrested; police descend on 2nd Farmington property

FARMINGTON – New Canaan Police Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of the missing Jennifer Dulos, and charged him with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and with Hindering Prosecution (1st Degree). Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also arrested on the same charges. Police say they were taken into custody in Avon about 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Both are being held on $500,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday morning.

State police descended on a property on Mountain Spring Road in Farmington, minutes away from the home where Fotis Dulos is living. The multi-million dollar home is owned The Fore Group, the contracting company owned by Dulos. His wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing for over a week.

FOX61’s Dave Puglisi says that dozens of police officers, including K-9 teams, could be seen combing and photographing the property.

The new development comes on the ninth day Jennifer Dulos’ has been missing. She was last seen on May 24 in New Canaan, where she had been living after splitting with her husband. The couple had been in a contentious divorce and custody proceeding for two years.

New Canaan police confirmed their criminal investigation “does involve securing search warrants.” The department would not go into detail about what items are listed on the search warrants.

A source told FOX61 that one warrant was a body warrant, and another gave police access to Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing home. State Police collected DNA from Fotis Dulos on Friday, a source told FOX61.

Dulos was seen driving away from his Farmington home in the middle of a State Police motorcade Friday evening. A source said that motorcade was taking Dulos to execute the body warrant. A buccal swab of DNA from Dulos’ cheek was taken, as well has a hair sample, the source told FOX61. We’re told an attorney was present during the procedure and no questioning took place.

The Hartford Courant was first to report about the warrants, citing sources.

New Canaan and State Police are investigating Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance as a missing person case with a concurrent criminal investigation to see if she is a victim of foul play.

The criminal investigation brought police to Hartford’s Upper Albany Friday afternoon searching storm drains, dumpsters and trash cans for evidence. The Hartford Fire Department said nothing was found in the Albany Avenue storm drain when they assisted in the search.

The new search comes as loved ones prepare for two vigils for Jennifer Dulos tonight, one in New Canaan and one in West Hartford.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you up to date online, on the app, and we’ll have complete coverage tonight beginning at 10 p.m.