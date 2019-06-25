× Attorney: Fotis Dulos crossed NY state line despite order to stay in CT

NEW CANAAN – Fotis Dulos crossed the state line into New York, despite a judge’s order for him to stay in Connecticut, according to his attorney Norm Pattis.

The Farmington man bonded out on June 11 after pleading not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Dulos’ wife, Jennifer, was reported missing on May 24. Police say a person matching Fotis’ description disposed of evidence soaked in Jennifer’s blood.

While posting $500,000 bond, a judge ordered Dulos to wear a GPS ankle monitor, stay in the state of Connecticut and turn over his passport.

“Apparently while traveling in Western Connecticut, Mr. Dulos inadvertently crossed state lines on a country road,” Attorney Norm Pattis told FOX 61 Tuesday.

Pattis said that the court was informed about the incident. “No one seems too concerned about it,” Pattis said. “Unfortunately roads twist and turn, sometimes crossing state lines,” the attorney said Tuesday. It is unclear where Dulos crossed the state border.

Dulos’ company Foregroup owns several Connecticut, including a house under construction in New Canaan. Dulos was seen at the Sturbridge Hill Road property as recently as June 17. The property is about four miles from the nearest New York border.

New Canaan Police announced Tuesday that State Police had wrapped up its investigation at the MIRA trash plant in Hartford Monday night. Police said, as of Tuesday, that they had received more than 950 tips regarding Jennifer’s disappearance and nearly 80 surveillance video responses.

Fotis Dulos is expected back in court Wednesday morning for a hearing in the couple’s divorce and custody case after several new filings.