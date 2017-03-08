× Threat emailed to West Hartford JCC Wednesday morning

WEST HARTFORD — Parents got an alert Wednesday morning that the Mandell Jewish Community Center was all-clear after an emailed threat was received.

Security at the JCC and local synagogues has been increased after other recent threats.

Hebrew High School of New England in West Hartford, received a bomb threat February 27 and was one of at least 16 Jewish community centers and schools across the country to be threatened that day.

A bomb threat was called into the JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge on January 31, prompting that building to be evacuated.

The Mandell JCC was evacuated once before due to the threat on January 18.

JCC leaders said that increased staff will be on hand during morning drop-off to help with traffic and visitors.

A St. Louis man and former reporter was arrested last week for making some of the threats against Jewish community centers and other institutions that have been part of a surge of intimidation nationwide.

New York State Police’s Beau Duffy said, “No one has been arrested for making the nationwide robocall JCC threats.”

“That’s still an active FBI investigation,” he said.