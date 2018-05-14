Suspect in Griswold homicides, arson held on $2.5 million bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- The suspect charged in connection with the deaths of a Griswold couple and their son appeared in court on Monday.

Ruth Correa, 23, of Hartford, was charged with murder with special circumstances, three counts of felony murder, home invasion, first-degree arson, and first-degree robbery. Correa appeared shackled in an orange jumpsuit in New London court Monday where she was appointed a public defender. Officials said she was placed on mental health watch. Attorneys said she had no prior arrests and has two children who live with her.

Corea will appear in court next on June 6 and is held on $2,500,000 bond. Family members of suspect shouted, “Tell the truth Ruthie” and “Call me," as she was escorted out of court. Court documents in the case were sealed.

After months of investigation, Connecticut State Police arrested Corea Saturday evening in connection with December's fatal fire that killed Janet Lindquist, 61, and Kenneth Lindquist, 56. She is also charged with the murder of Matthew Lindquist, the son of the victims who died in the fire.

Emergency crews were called on December 20, 2017 to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully involved house fire. Later that afternoon, crews found two bodies in the home.

The Chief Medical Examiner identified the victims as Janet and Kenneth Lindquist. State police said they were also called to a fire in an abandoned car in Glastonbury at 40 Nanel Drive that same morning. Their investigation found that vehicle to be associated to the house fire in Griswold.

Initially, State Police were looking for Matthew Lindquist, the son of the victims, who was a person of interest. On May 5 police found human remains in the woods near the same area of the house fire. Those remains were later identified by officials as Matthew Lindquist. The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner said Matthew died of multiple stab wounds of the head, torso, and extremities. His death was ruled a homicide.

On May 11, police served two search and seizure warrants on addresses in Hartford. Police said that numerous items of evidence were gained and several people were interviewed.

The investigation remains ongoing and police anticipate making more arrests.