× Jewish Israeli suspected of making bomb threats against JCCs in the United States

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Thursday the suspect’s motives are unclear.

Rosenfeld said the suspect is “the guy who was behind the JCC threats,” referring to Jewish community centers in the U.S. that have received dozens of anonymous threats in recent weeks.

Rosenfeld said the man, from the south of Israel, used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls and communications to synagogues, community buildings and public venues. He said the suspect also made threats in New Zealand and Australia.

He says the investigation was carried out with the help of the FBI and police from other countries.

Recently, there have been threats called into the JCC in West Hartford, Woodbridge and Hebrew High School of New England along with the others around the country. Security at the JCC and local synagogues has been increased after the recent threats.

Hebrew High School of New England in West Hartford, received a bomb threat February 27 and was one of at least 16 Jewish community centers and schools across the country to be threatened that day.

A bomb threat was called into the JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge on January 31, prompting that building to be evacuated. The CEO of the JCC of Greater New Haven, Judy Diamondstein, said they haven’t received any threats today, unlike the West Hartford JCC.

The Mandell JCC was evacuated once before due to the threat on January 18.

JCC leaders said that increased staff will be on hand during morning drop-off to help with traffic and visitors.

A St. Louis man and former reporter was arrested earlier this month for making some of the threats against Jewish community centers and other institutions that have been part of a surge of intimidation nationwide.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.