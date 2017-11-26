Pedestrian killed in Waterbury crash

Photo Gallery
WATERBURY — A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the crash happened 462 West Main Street around 4 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for more information.
Last Wednesday, a three year old was hit and killed in a crash on South Main St. and East Liberty St.
In May, a man was killed on Cooke Street when he was hit by two cars.
In January, a woman was killed while she was walking near Hill and Hazel Streets.
Last December, a woman was killed crossing the street near Brass Mill Mall.
41.558237 -73.048757