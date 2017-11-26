Pedestrian killed in Waterbury crash

Posted 6:00 PM, November 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:18PM, November 26, 2017

WATERBURY — A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened 462 West Main Street around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

Last Wednesday, a three year old was hit and killed in a crash on South Main St. and East Liberty St.

In May, a man was killed on Cooke Street when he was hit by two cars. 

In January, a woman was killed while she was walking near Hill and Hazel Streets. 

Last December, a woman was killed crossing the street near Brass Mill Mall. 