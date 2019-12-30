Our most-read Connecticut stories of 2019

From tragedies, to a girl with a golden voice, the following are the most-visited Connecticut stories on FOX61.com for the year of 2019.

WFSB anchor Denise D’Ascenzo passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 7, 2019. The loss was felt across Connecticut. She was the longest-serving news anchor in the state.

A crash between three tractor-trailers and a school bus shut down busy Interstate 84 all day on June 3. The crash and subsequent fire killed two people: 52-year-old Norman Bliss, of Etters, Pennsylvania; and 67-year-old school bus driver Verlean Douglas, of South Windsor.

Seven people taking a taking a flight on a vintage B-17 bomber plane died when the aircract crashed on October 2 at Bradley International Airport. Several other people were injured. Many were likely saved by a national guard member and volunteer firefighter who was able to open a hatch on the plane with his flame retardant gloves. The NTSB is still investigating the crash.

FOX61 interviewed Alan Dornan of Wethersfield in June 2018 after he was seen walking down the street with a sign reading "I walk for Dreamers and all immigrants." A year later, the story went viral on Facebook. People from outside Connecticut asked for an update. So we caught up with Dornan in July of this year. The 79-year-old no longer walks daily, but he still spread his message of support for immigrants.

The search for Janet Avalo-Alvarez turned into a homicide investigation in November. Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, is the prime suspect. He has yet to be caught, but sources told FOX61 in November that Peguero-Gomez was out of the country.

The Amber Alert for Vanessa Morales, 1, is still in effect nearly one month since it was issued. Morales' mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in their Ansonia home on December 1. Vanessa was nowhere to be found, and is still missing. Police have remained adamant that they believe she is alive. Jose Morales, Vanessa's father, has been named a suspect in her disappearance.

New Haven got a new mayor. A Wesleyan grad is now leading Middletown. Claims of voter intimidation in the primary sparked a lawsuit. At the end of it all, both Republicans and Democrats were pleased by the results.

In September Downtown Hartford's Pratt Street was transformed into a Winter wonderland. "Rediscovering Christmas" was one of Lifetime Channel's many holiday movies.

Lillian Bertram is a senior at East Hartford High School. And she can sing. We mean SING.

New Haven Police have arrested a man from Orange for making a comment on social media with an implied threat toward August's Puerto Rican festival. FOX61 was there when police took the suspect into custody at 1:30 a.m.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on a surveillance camera after dropping her children off at school on the morning of May 24. Her disappearance and the subsequent arrest of her estranged husband Fotis Dulos garnered national attention. Seven months after her disappearance, the case continues to captivate Connecticut and the United States.

Honorable Mention Outside of Connecticut:

A drunk Florida man was arrested outside Olive Garden after eating pasta in an inappropriate manner, according to police. It didn't happen here, but hundreds of you shared the story.